Finally, the newest wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has arrived at the Oodua Palace in Ile-Ife, and her seniors received her with a fanfare

Olori Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda is the Ooni's 6th wife to be welcomed into the Oba's palace in the last nine months after the king's official separation from Queen Silekunola

The viral videos and snaps from the event trending online showed the moment Olori Opeoluwa arrived at the Oodua palace and received prayers from her husband while other rites were done

Reactions have trailed the viral moment where the Ooni of Ife's wives, Olori Mariam Anako and Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi, were seen joining the fanfare with which their husband's newest wife, Olori Opeoluwa, was welcomed to the palace of the Arole Oodua.

According to a report by Legit.ng days ago, the Ooni and Olori Opeoluwa are already married, and this current fanfare is the official reception of the new Queen into the Oba's palace in Ile-Ife.

Several clips from the event have surfaced online and have gone viral stirring different reactions.

@bukkyojomu:

"Women we get mind sha! Walahi any bird fly near my oga na war not to talk of been number 8."

@labisssy:

"Baba loves whispering into dem ears , kabiyesiiiiiii o."

@baobab_butter:

"Go on soun! Our very own King Solomon ! Carry go! Glady Queen Naomi isn't part of the mess. Jesu seun!"

@jco5gas:

"Are the other Olori's of lesser value???"

@iam_degold:

"I don’t understand is the oba force them or the women are voluntary or willing to marry oba, because laye atijo they said oba ba Lori ohun gbogbo ."

@aritomfoodsandgrills:

"One of His Jewels You mean!"

@blkgirl07:

"So she married then used 9 months to come back. From Sept 2022 till May 2023 wetin happen?"

@iya_biu_biu:

"Where does he find these women to toast them?"

@tolatee007:

"Kabiyesi why were u disturbing queen Naomi when u knew another Olori will entered soon. Na wa ooo, please free Queen Naomi."

Ooni of Ife flaunts wives as he marks International Women’s Day, photos trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, joined many people globally to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8, is dedicated to honouring all women of different classes and backgrounds.

The Ooni of Ife, the man with a harem of wives, also joined in the celebration of powerful Nigerian women.

