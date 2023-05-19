Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has continued to share old videos of his fellow rich friends sending him birthday wishes

A recent one he shared was a video of oil magnate Tunde Folawiyo celebrating him on his 60th birthday

Folawiyo, in the video, confirmed teaching Otedola how to drive, adding that the billionaire claimed he taught him how to smoke

Popular Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, the father of DJ Cuppy and Temi, shared another video of one of his billionaire friends sending him birthday wishes on his Instagram page.

Having shared an old video of singer Davido's dad, Adedeji Adeleke, celebrating him, Otedola has now shared another video of billionaire Tunde Folawiyo’s 60th birthday message to him.

In his 60th birthday message to Cuppy's dad, Folawiyo described him as focused, motivated, and ambitious.

Tunde Folawiyo sends birthday message to Femi Otedola.

Source: Instagram

Folawiyo further revealed he met Otedola in 1974, noting that they both lived on Balarabe Musa Crescent, Victoria Island.

He, however, added that he met Ayo, the elder brother of Femi Otedola, first.

Folawiyo revealed that fate would bring them closer as he said they had formed a strong bond since then.

While Folawiyo confirmed teaching Otedola how to drive, he took exception to teaching the billionaire how to smoke.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tunde Folawiyo's message to Femi Otedola

See the comments below:

olamijuwonlocoker:

"please daddy Otedola let’s hear the complete story ooh, so amazing."

gb_abina:

"Awesome this is the first time I will put a face to the man called Tunde Folawiyo. Great Men ."

shogadehinsilu:

"Tunde Folawiyo is a man you hardly hear speak or see in public, very reserved man. For him to come out and shower encomiums on you speaks volumes. HBD F.Ote$."

greyrockgroup2

"Tunde Folawiyo. Great great man and mentor. Met him during my Harvard Business Review magazine selling days. Doesn’t look down on anyone. Good good man."

