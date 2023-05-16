Famous Nigerian first-class monarch, the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, trends online as news of him taking a new wife has been making the rounds

According to a report by CityPeople, the Ooni is set to welcome Olori Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda into the Royal Palace of Oodua in Ile-Ife on Saturday, May 20, 2023

Olori Opeoluwa is said to be the sixth new wife of the Ojaja, and their wedding is already done; however, what is set to happen on Saturday is her official welcome into the Ooni's palace

Social media is set to go agog once again, as reports of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, set to welcome another Olori into his harem goes viral.

A report made by CityPeople revealed that the Ooni of Ife is set to take another wife, Olori Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda.

Reports about his royal majesty, the Ooni of Ife, set to take a new wife, his sixth, sparks reactions online.



According to CityPeople, it shared that the Yoruba monarch is quite elated about his new Olori, as he has sent out invitations to different dignitaries, inviting them to his wedding Thanksgiving service and reception of his new Queen.

The Thanksgiving service and reception are reportedly set to hold on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Ile-Ife, which would be preceded by the official entry of the Olori into the ancient Ife Oodua Palace.

Read CityPeople's official report below:

See how netizens reacted to the report about the Ooni of Ife taking a new wife

@olori_elele:

"Wrong information. She is the 2nd wife not 6th. She is just doing her palace entry rights..."

@folakeolumi:

"Ooni wants to break the record ni ojare . Keep going you are not there yet. Ojaja fun re re."

@motiirayo:

"Oba to jaiye Ju."

@hrm_b.f.b_benson:

"Love doesn't live there."

@bolasolate:

"This is a marry-athon o, na Solomon get the first record sha, king can have enough wives, culture accepts it."

@hameedahtoyo:

"Ninu gbogbo rogbodiyan yi na sha?"

@dolly_posh_makeovers:

"More to come in Jesus name amen."

@mayorwealth89:

"Ooni wan break record. IDAN."

@mignonelsie:

"She is NOT the 6th wife but the second wife."

@feranmi_omomummy123:

"He don break record Weldon Baami ile ise yin o ni jona."

@olubrbello1:

"E kira fun Oba IDAN."

