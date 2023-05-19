Ace Afrobeat singer Davido trends online after he officially announced his contract extension with International labels Sonymusic and Columbia

The internationally renowned Nigerian singer shared a post on his page revealing his partnership extension while noting that there are quite a lot of exciting things to anticipate

Davido also shared photos of himself, his manager Asa Asika and Bobo Ajuda as they celebrate the OBO hitting 3.4 billion streams worldwide

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer, Davido trends online as he is in the mood for a double celebration.

In a post shared on his page, the singer revealed that he had signed a contract to extend his partnership with Sonymusic, Columbia UK and RCA Records.

Afrobeat star Davido trends online as he hits 3.4bn streams globally and celebrates a contract extension with Sony Music and Columbia Records. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

While in another post, Davido shared a photo of himself and his close pals and colleagues, Asa Asika and Bobo Ajuda, his lawyer, celebrating hitting 3.4 billion streams worldwide.

Davido wrote:

"EXCITING THINGS COMING ALL 2023 ... I’m grateful to officially announce that I have extended my partnership with @sonymusic @columbiauk & @rcarecords , so we can keep bringing you more TIMELESS moments. We don’t stop, Dey for who dey for you."

See Davido's post celebrating the feat below:

See the reactions both posts of Davido's recent feat stirred online

@aycomedian:

"Congratulations."

@omonioboli:

"Upwards and upwards ."

@king_ayomi016:

"Coperni."

@pauloo2104:

"World Global King DavidO!!!! MyInLaw!!!! Workaholic.....com."

@raynstormbeatz:

"This album sha collect I no know how many times me and my guys dey play am with excitement on a daily basis, Timeless is a wonderful album."

@ubifranklinofficial:

"TIMELESS CONGRATULATIONS."

@kinghakbal:

"#Dey For Who Dey For You."

@richie.richie127:

"Dey for who Dey for you ! Only one Baddest."

@jan_wurld:

"Only those glasses sef don show say money dey."

