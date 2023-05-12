Nigerian singer Davido made the news once more over the demise of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, as he moved out of his mansion

A recent update buzzed the internet as pictures showing the exact location of the singer’s Banana Island crib have been put up for rent

Netizens were quick to analyse how healthy and profitable it was for the singer to move to a different location

Nigerian singer Davido buzzed the internet as an unconfirmed update popped up about his Banana Island mansion in Lagos state, Nigeria.

The reports making the rounds claimed that the Timeless singer put up his mansion for sale as he had also moved out of it.

The luxurious apartment is going for the sum of $150k per year.

Netizens react to news of Davido's mansion up for rent

The report that Davido has moved out of his new multi-million naira mansion and that the property is now available to rent sparked reactions online.

mutain05:

"Seening the swimming pool alone will depressed him, good its for sale or rent."

sassyb791:

"Sanity is very important in life example if a certain relationship is tramalizing walk out ur sanity and mental health is very important u gerrit."

fabolousshakur:

"The house is the problem bur the cost of the rent 150k dols. Opor fa."

nuella__x:

"112 million naira every year abi have i miscalculated the english ."

ayodeji_savage:

"If na wiz now all of una go open mouth talk say baba don dey broke lowkey smh."

olanrewaju1of1:

"Good for his sanity."

bella_jeff111:

"If e wan move out make e move out!! Which one be renting bla bla bla again!! You no get family members wen for stay there!! Make una Dey there dey defend rubbish lol."

lavender_beauty1311:

"Some of una can ask mumu questions so una want may he continue to they live for the house may he pinkin for die? Common sense is not common ."

