Popular actress and TV host Bisola Aiyeola had a proud mum moment at the AMVCA Cultural event on May 18

The movie star was joined by her daughter Leyla as a co-host for ONGA at the event, and surprisingly, the young girl wowed many

In the post shared by Bisola, she gushed over her amazing daughter, and netizens shared their opinions

Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola's daughter Leyla has started towing her path, and it's only a matter of time before she becomes a great TV host like her mum.

The young girl worked alongside her mum as a co-host for ONGA at the AMVCA Cultural Night held on May 18.

Video of Bisola and her daughter warms hearts of netizens Photo credit: @iambisola

Mother and daughter rocked matching fits as they got to work, with Bisola grinning from ear to ear like a proud mum.

In the video shared by the actress, Leyla interviewed people like TV host Uti Nwachukwu at the event and disclosed that working alongside her mum was the highlight of the event for her.

Bisola wrote: "

"This is An @onga_nigeria and Leyla appreciation post. I had a super swell time Hosting with my daughter yesterday, She was so nervous but she learnt really Fast and did an amazing Job. I rate her 100/100. I’m definitely a super proud mum."

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Bisola and her daughter

iamfunkeoshin:

"Thank you @iambisola for ensuring she still looks like a child. Not forcing makeup on her, making her wear uncomfortable heels etc. You're an admirable mum ❤️"

antonjeftha:

"Go Leyla, so beautiful! Also you look GorJus mommy!"

bimboademoye:

"OK so I'd be calling as regards the cheque for my princess. Ensure it's in dollars. Thank you .❤️❤️❤️"

stevechuks_:

"This was my highlight of yesterday! Leyla was amazing and you’re always a delight "

virtuousi:

"She’s the starrrrr"

estherodan:

"It's the look in your eyes seeing Leyla present for me. Priceless. ♥️♥️"

tiwatope___:

"She is a natural but then you are her mum so why not! ❤️"

ebonymibolly:

"Lion no fit born goat "

Source: Legit.ng