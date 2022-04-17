I Was Pregnant in the House, Moment BBNaija’s Bisola Made Surprising Revelation, Sparks Reactions Online
- Former BBNaija housemate Bisola Aiyeola sparked reactions on social media after sharing a preview of her interview with Toke Makinwa
- A portion of the preview captured the moment Bisola reiterated that she was pregnant while she was on a reality show game
- However, social media users who had watched the full TV interview were quick to note that the reality star made a reference to her time on Project Fame
Former Big Brother Naija 9BBNaija) housemate Biseola Aiyeola recently trended on social media after posting a teaser of her interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa.
Bisola was a guest on the popular #Talkwith TokeMakinwa show and she had a lot to share about her journey in the entertainment industry.
However, a teaser video posted on her page captured the moment she made a shocking revelation about being pregnant.
Youngest landlord in Nigeria: Omashola gifts his 'oyinbo' baby plot of Land in Lagos as he clocks 3-months-old
A surprised Makinwa fired back with a question to assure that she heard Bisola correctly and the BBNaija star emphasized that she was pregnant while “in the house.”
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Watch the viral preview below:
Social media users react
Netizens who managed to watch the TV interview were quick to note that Bisola made a reference to her time on popular singing reality show, Project fame.
Read some comments sighted below:
nelly__ice said:
"Is actually in project fame o she already had her daughter before going to big brother house."
boyeagbayewa said:
"This is a click bait. She meant MTN project Fame."
scofield4soccer2021 said:
"It's not bigbrother house o."
mariam_adun_ said:
"Not bbnaija."
BBNaija star Omashola celebrates his son as he clocks 3 months old
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija star Omashola went all out to celebrate his baby boy who recently became three-months-old.
Mo nife Nigeria: Massive surprise as Rick Ross speaks Yoruba in viral video, says he's enjoying his stay
The reality star is attempting to bag a Guinness World Record as he gifted his son a plot of land and named him the youngest landlord in Nigeria.
Omoshola wrote:
"My son @life_of_eyitemi just turn 3 months old and we are celebrating it with his plot of land in Lagos, making him the youngest landlord in Nigeria. @guinnessworldrecords should call me sef o."
Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the BBNaija star and his family.
Source: Legit.ng