Former BBNaija housemate Bisola Aiyeola sparked reactions on social media after sharing a preview of her interview with Toke Makinwa

A portion of the preview captured the moment Bisola reiterated that she was pregnant while she was on a reality show game

However, social media users who had watched the full TV interview were quick to note that the reality star made a reference to her time on Project Fame

Former Big Brother Naija 9BBNaija) housemate Biseola Aiyeola recently trended on social media after posting a teaser of her interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Bisola was a guest on the popular #Talkwith TokeMakinwa show and she had a lot to share about her journey in the entertainment industry.

Reactions trail BBNaija's Bisola pregnancy revelation. Photo: @iambisola

Source: Instagram

However, a teaser video posted on her page captured the moment she made a shocking revelation about being pregnant.

A surprised Makinwa fired back with a question to assure that she heard Bisola correctly and the BBNaija star emphasized that she was pregnant while “in the house.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the viral preview below:

Social media users react

Netizens who managed to watch the TV interview were quick to note that Bisola made a reference to her time on popular singing reality show, Project fame.

Read some comments sighted below:

nelly__ice said:

"Is actually in project fame o she already had her daughter before going to big brother house."

boyeagbayewa said:

"This is a click bait. She meant MTN project Fame."

scofield4soccer2021 said:

"It's not bigbrother house o."

mariam_adun_ said:

"Not bbnaija."

BBNaija star Omashola celebrates his son as he clocks 3 months old

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija star Omashola went all out to celebrate his baby boy who recently became three-months-old.

The reality star is attempting to bag a Guinness World Record as he gifted his son a plot of land and named him the youngest landlord in Nigeria.

Omoshola wrote:

"My son @life_of_eyitemi just turn 3 months old and we are celebrating it with his plot of land in Lagos, making him the youngest landlord in Nigeria. @guinnessworldrecords should call me sef o."

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the BBNaija star and his family.

Source: Legit.ng