Nollywood's Charles Okocha is known for his regular display of 'madness' with his hypeman solidly behind him

The actor got his mum a Mother's Day gift, and to present it to her, he went into his usual mode, hailing her as a 'phenomenal mum'

Surprisingly, Charles' aged mum took up the challenge and hailed him back, matching his hilarious energy

Popular Nollywood actor Charles Okocha warmed the hearts of many by gifting his mum a designer bag for Mother's Day.

However, the highlight of the video the actor shared was how his mum matched his usual crazy energy.

Charles Okocha and his mum displayed their fun side in a video. Photo credit: @charles_okocha

Welcoming his mum to his home, Charles bounded down the stairs with a bag in his hand and chanted 'my phenomenal mama.'

The actor's mum hailed him back, expressed excitement at her designer bag, and both went on a long hailing spree, calling each other 'phenomenal'.

Okocha captioned the video:

"Dear Momma @ngoziokocha_ ma love for you is PHENOMENAL ❤️❤️❤️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Okocha with his mum

jaytee_yna:

"I wish I was a momma too."

iamyinkaadelani:

"Na from mama body the phenomenal energy start ❤️❤️"

mhiz_blizzz:

"Like mother like son phenomenal family."

auxellmusical:

"Charles stop disturbing our momma pls."

st_se7en:

"Finally we’ve met the source, the power house, the real reason we got this phenomenal madness."

soph_eeah:

"Your daughter looks like your mom."

pitakwa1:

"@charles_okocha Your 'finuminur' 'durrur' is momma's carbon copy. Blood don't lie. God bless our mothers❤️❤️❤️❤️"

chigozie_ehim1:

"When they say that you can only give birth to your type. Remember Charles and his mum. They are one and the same. Hahaha May God bless our parents."

hesaprankster:

"Now I see where he got his craze from, bless her."

Source: Legit.ng