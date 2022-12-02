Former BBNaija housemate, Bisola Aiyeola, was recently a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo’s show

The top Nollywood actress opened up about her journey as a young mother and missing out on the experience of getting a university education

Bisola’s inspiring story stirred reactions from many in the online community with many hailing her for sharing

Actress and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Bisola Aiyeloa, captured the attention of many after sharing a portion of her story with Chude Jideowno.

Aiyeola joined the media personality on his show, With Chude, and had a lot to share about her challenging rise to the top.

In a preview shared on Instagram, the BBNaija star touched on her role in popular Nollywood production, Breaded Life. Bisola mentioned how she was able to deliver on the role due to her personal experience as a single mother.

The actress also recounted how she broke the news of her pregnancy to her mum several years ago.

“She was devastated,” Bisola said in a portion of the preview shared online.

Aiyeola also touched on missing out on the experience of going to the university to bag a degree.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

ora9995 said:

"This is more like it . Real life inspiration . Not liars forming up and down. Kudos Chude."

paneo_kidscloset said:

"She really has come a long way ."

zeezhat said:

"These are the kinda inspirations we want to see on this showAmazing woman, no scandals,always in her laneLove her."

pels_billions said:

"She is indeed a blessing to this country,I love her so much."

sheisifu said:

"Yes ooo,shw was the only reason i ever watched BBN, 2 seasons after Her and i was DONE .and done for good. Love bisola.she is inspiring,although you wont hear her say God,i see the fear of God in her.i love her."

