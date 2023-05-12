Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has taken fans on a trip down memory lane to his 60th birthday celebration

Otedola shared a throwback video of singer Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, celebrating him for clocking the milestone age

The senior Adeleke showered words of praise and prayers on Otedola, and the touching video got fans talking

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has now shared a rare video of fellow billionaire and Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, celebrating him on his birthday.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Otedola took a trip down memory lane and shared a fond recollection from his 60th birthday.

The billionaire posted a video of the moment Davido’s dad, Adedeji Adeleke, sent him a heartfelt birthday message.

A video of Davido's dad Adedeji Adeleke celebrating Femi Otedola on his 60th birthday was shared online. Photos: @femiotedola

Adeleke prays for Otedola

In the video message, the senior Adeleke showered prayers and praises on Otedola. According to him, the celebrant is a nice man who cares about people and treats everyone around him well.

He added that is also a great lover of Nigeria and has contributed much to the country’s economy.

In the video, Davido’s father said:

“Femi this is to wish you a very very happy birthday and many happy returns. Also wish God’s abundant blessings, good health and a prosperous long and happy life. The lord has prospered and it will continue to be well with you in Jesus name, Amen. Over the years, I’ve observed that you care very much about your children, your siblings, your mum. You treat everyone around you very well, your workers are well paid and well treated, you make people around you very comfortable and you love our country Nigeria, you’ve contributed so much to the economy and the growth of the economy of Nigeria and I pray that the lord will continue to bless you in a position that you continue to do so. Have a very wonderful day, blessings of the lord will continue to abound, God bless you, take care my brother.”

Watch the heartwarming video here.

Netizens gush over Davido’s dad’s 60th birthday message to Femi Otedola

A number of social media users were moved by the lovely display of friendship between the two billionaires. Some of them, including Davido, took to the comment section to react. See below:

davido:

“RICHEST.”

_lashe__:

“It's the rich that is the friend of the rich.”

biyondstudios:

“In the next 30 years, will you have this kind of friends as your clique…. Look at your present friends, and ask yourself that question. Is it those one who can’t call u for a business ideas but can call u to come high on molly and druggs, or the ones that never discussed anything with you other that babes to fvck, or the ones that only shows up at parties just to drink to stupor….. check the friendship of these one since there way younger till now, they’re still wealthy.”

_nnebue:

“When a billionaire prays for his billionaire friend, you think about your circle ❤️”

adenlevictor:

“*WORKERS ARE WELL PAID*… Things every CEO should learn from…”

Dimeji_elephant:

“Billionaire are wishing theirself. I will never be poor in my life ”

guerolee:

“First time seeing dad @davido speech.”

thinoconor.nels:

“@davido ur dad no be money miss road , see Billionaire talk very brief.”

