The tragic demise of veteran actor Saint Obi has continued to trend on social media as many await details about his death from his family

A Twitter user who claimed to be related to the actor also confirmed the report while adding that he was in a critical condition before his death

A number of Nollywood stars, including Destiny Etiko, Georgina Chigozie, among others, have taken to social media to react to Obi's demise

Popular Nollywood star Saint Obi's death has caused a stir as Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn and pen tributes to him.

While there were doubts about his demise, a Twitter user identified as Mazi_duce, who revealed he is a relative of the actor in a tweet, confirmed Obi's death.

Actress Georgina Chigozie shares an old picture of her with Saint Obi. Credit: @theofficialsaintobi

Source: Instagram

Mazi, in his tweet, further revealed that details surrounding the actor's death would be made public by his immediate family.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"He has been confirmed dead and the cause or situation surrounding his death will be made public by his immediate family when they feel it is right. Please extend your deepest sympathies to his immediate family members."

See his tweet below:

Celebrities mourn Saint Obi

Legit.ng some of the reactions of some Nollywood stars who have taken to social media to mourn the veteran actor.

Actress Georgina Chigozie took to her Instagram page to share an old picture of her and the late actor, who she described as her dearest TV heartthrob.

See her post below:

Movie director Tchidi Chikere, who has been friends with Saint Obi since 2004 shared how he tried to get the actor on new movie projects earlier this year.

See his post below:

Reactions from Destiny Etiko, Kemi Afolabi, and Jnr Pope were also spotted on blogger Tunde Ednut's page.

See their comment below:

destinyetikoofficial:

"Jesus ."

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"Oh no! rest in power champ."

jnrpope:

"Oh No ."

Nigerians mourn Saint Obi

The demise of Saint Obi left social media users in shock.

Legit.ng reported that the actor, 57, passed away after a prolonged illness.

Reports claim that the movie star died on Sunday, May 6, in the home of one of his siblings.

He was popular for roles in movies like Candle Light, Sakobi, Executive Crime and Last Party.

Source: Legit.ng