Yoruba actor Baraka in a trending video on social media, has opened up about the circumstance that led to his colleague Murphy Afolabi's death

Baraka, in a video, revealed the actor was treating malaria before his death as he dismissed the reports that it was bathroom tiles that made Murphy slipped

The actor's revelation has stirred another round of reactions as netizens encouraged the need for regular medical check-ups

As Nollywood continue to mourn actor Murphy Afolabi, his colleague Alhaji Oluwole Cole better known as Baraka, in a trending video, made the revelation about the former's death.

In an interview at Murphy's burial, Baraka dismissed the reports that the actor slipped in the bathroom.

Baraka says bathroom tiles were not responsible for Murphy Afolabi's slip. Credit: @official_barakaa @murphyafolabi20

Baraka disclosed that Murphy fell due to dizziness which led to his death.

He recounted how Murphy complained of weakness while running errands during Maliaka's birthday party.

After Murphy celebrated his birthday in May, Baraka revealed the actor had malaria for 2 to 3 days, and on the fateful day he died, he wasn’t feeling too good.

In Baraka's words:

"He had malaria for like 2-3 days. On the fateful day that he died. He wasn’t feeling too good and he called a nurse to come home and give him some injections. Afterward drank pap and went to the bathroom. In the bathroom, he started feeling dizzy and he fell."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Baraka speaks on Murphy Afolabi's death

See some of the reactions below:

yem2xcel:

"I believed he was hypertensive and he didn't know, he got a lot of signs from been tired at the party and also been sick for 3days but he didn't get proper mediation for what is wrong with him hmmmm I rest well baba ."

otunbayemigiwa:

"I said it, it's high blood pressure. What I hate in Nigeria now is this God giveth, God taketh. We need to have regular check up once you clock 40 years. This is the same way Yomi Ogunmola died."

ojuewamakeovers:

"Naija… pls always check vitals before administering injection or any mediation. Hbp is real and not applicable to old age alone."

chrystawater:

"why didnt he go for check up at hospital??? ha olorun sanu o."

Video of Murphy Afolabi's corpse being paraded in a glass coffin stirs emotions

Murphy Afolabi was buried only a few hours after his shocking death.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the movie star died on May 14, 2023, after suffering a tragic fall in his bathroom.

In a video posted on Instagram by @EmiraltyAfrica and spotted by Legit.ng, the late actor’s body was seen being transported and later arriving at his Ikorodu residence in Lagos to be buried.

