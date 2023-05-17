Nollywood actress Toro Aramide slammed her industry colleagues for their actions in the aftermath of Murphy Afolabi's death

Aramide hinted that many of her co-stars who shared photos of Afolabi after his death did not share the same enthusiasm when it was his birthday days before his death

Aramide shared her feelings in an Instagram post, adding that it was why she had decided not to have friends in the film industry

Nigerian actress Toro Aramide has slammed some of her Nollywood colleagues, calling them "hypocrites."

Toro resorted to Instagram to chastise certain Nollywood actors for uploading images of the late Murphy Afolabi when he died but not celebrating his birthday a few days before his demise.

Toro Aramide knocked celebrities who did not celebrate Murphy Afolabi before his death. Credit: @murphyafolabi20, @toroaramide

The actress remarked that such unpredictability is one of the reasons she avoids forming professional pals.

Aramide, on her Instagram page, wrote:

"Can you guys now see why i said i am not in the movie industry to make friends? Someone just died, and they are busy posting his pictures.

"Meanwhile, his birthday was just few days ago and most of these people didn’t even wish him a happy birthday not to talk of posting his pictures. Hypocrisy."

"If you like hate me, na your wahala be that o. I just know how to mind my business. Hypocrites everywhere."

See her post below:

