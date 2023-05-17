Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has melted hearts on social media after she visited a Lagos school where she built a virtual science lab

Cuppy, in the video, spoke about doing more for the good of young people as she spoke about her love for education

The video has seen many of Cuppy's fans and followers, including celebrities applauding her nice gestures

Nigerian billionaire daughter and disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has brought smiles to the faces of students of Jakande Estate College after building a virtual science lab on the school premises.

Sharing a video of her visit to the school on her Instagram page, Cuppy revealed her obsession with education as she spoke about doing more for the good of young people.

Cuppy says she is obsessed with education. Credit: @cuppymusic.



A clip from the video showed the excited students celebrating Cuppy.

The billionaire daughter also said she felt blessed to participate in the transformative project.

She wrote in her caption:

“Visited Jakande Estate College, where I recently built a virtual lab. Everyone knows I’m obsessed with education and I feel blessed to be a part of such a transformative project. So proud of all the impact work the @CuppyFoundation has done and will continue to do there."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians applaud Cuppy's effort

See some of their comments below;

kelechiafc

"Cuppy Cares. Well done sis ✊."

kingosaghae:

"Cuppy thank for visiting that School but the School environment is very bad the road also please."

chiedozienkem:

"You have a heart of Gold, one of the most richest person I know on this app that is very simple ❤️❤️."

dupelola_:

"Keep doing the good work @cuppymusic ❤️."

demiadelaja_:

"You said you were going to build the lab and you did it. Well done Cuppy! God bless you and God bless the team @cuppyfoundation."

erispa.tv:

"Big ups to the ones who give back."

