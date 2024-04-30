After nearly three weeks of back and forth, the body of the young sound engineer who died in the boat mishap that also took Junior Pope's life has been exhumed

Young movie director Stanley Ontop confirmed that Precious' body had been exhumed from the river bank and transported back to his home state

A video of Mr Scooby Doo standing next to Precious' coffin while thanking God for escaping the boat mishap has stirred anger online

The body of the young crew member and sound engineer who died in the boat mishap that ended Junior Pope's life, Precious, has finally been exhumed.

A series of videos showing how Precious' body was being removed from the river bank and packed for transportation back to his home has sparked emotions online.

After nearly a month at the river bank, the body of Precious finally gets exhumed and taken back to his home state. Photo credit: @stanley_ontop/@jnrpope

Precious is the last victim who died in the Junior Pope boat mishap and is yet to be given a proper burial.

Legit.ng recalls when Precious' mum cried out for help online, asking Nigerians to help her bring her son's body home.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin was one of the esteemed Nigerians who reacted to the cry for help. He gave Precious Ofurum's family an N10m donation to help them pay for all the necessary rites and take his body back to Rivers state.

Mr Scooby Doo uses Precious' coffin to pray

Despite the joy that surrounded the fact that Precious' body finally got a befitting burial.

A video of Nollywood actor Mr Scooby Doo who survived the boat mishap, using Precious' body to pray, has sparked anger online.

Stanley Ontop also shared a video on his page of Precious' body arriving in his hometown and finally laid to rest.

Watch how Precious' body was exhumed:

Here's the moment Precious' body was laid to rest:

Reactions trail both videos

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral video as Precious' body finally gets a befitting burial:

Akwa Ibom governor visits Abigail's family

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the governor of Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, visited the family of the makeup artist who died alongside Jnr Pope, Abigail Frederick.

The politician visited the grieving family to offer his condolences following the demise of their 24-year-old daughter.

Governor Eno vowed to finish building their family home, and offered the deceased’s sister employment, among other things.

