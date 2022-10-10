Veteran music producer Don Jazzy has shared a video of him visiting his childhood neighbourhood

Don Jazzy, who was seen in a car with others as they drove on the street he grew up, pointed out his childhood house and a spot his late mum used to sell Akara

The video, which has since gone viral, has stirred emotions from fans and followers of the Mavin label boss

Nigerian leading music producer Don Jazzy has stirred emotions from many of his fans over a touching video of him visiting his childhood neighbourhood in Ajegunle, Lagos state.

The video, which has since gone viral online, was shared by the Mavin label boss via his Instastories as he was seated in the car with others while pointing out the house he grew up in.

Don Jazzy points out his childhood house. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

In another clip from the video, Don Jazzy pointed out a spot where his late mother used to sell ‘Akara’.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans react as Don Jazzy visits his old neighbourhood

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bigjax:

"Omo na all the celeb mama been Dey sell akara, some even sell plantain."

d_randomguy:

"Omo I dey go rent that place never too late."

splash_uche:

"Incase I become celeb my mama Dey sell soya beans and sugar now ."

justtimi:

"Na in be say Juga no lie."

Real Warri reveals Don Jazzy gave her Aso Ebi for free

Popular Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin, took to social media to praise Don Jazzy over his mother, Indian Picolo’s burial ceremony.

Taking to social media after the event, the socialite made it known that Don Jazzy did not collect money for the asoebi fabric.

For most Nigerian parties, the host gets the guests to buy matching outfits known as asoebi and they are usually overpriced to make money off them to foot the bills of the party or buy souvenirs.

However, in the case of Don Jazzy’s mother’s burial, there was none of that, according to Real Warri Pikin.

In her social media post, she noted that it was the first time she would attend a party in her life and not pay for asoebi. The comedian added that despite not paying for the fabric, she still got a lovely souvenir to take home.

Source: Legit.ng