Many within the social media community woke up to the exhilarating story of Nollywood actress Favour Oma making a massive statement with luxury purchases

Favour took to Instagram to announce that she had acquired two stunning luxury mansions to celebrate her birthday

The actress' recent achievement sparked reactions online as her celebrity colleagues and fans stormed her page to celebrate her

Billionaire Nollywood actress, Favour Oma, has sparked a massive outburst of reactions online after news of her acquiring two mansions at a go to celebrate her birthday went viral.

Favour, who isn't particularly famous in Nollywood, left many with their jaws wide open as photos of her new luxurious homes surfaced online.

Nollywood actress Favour Oma trends after acquiring two new luxury mansions to celebrate her birthday.

Source: Instagram

While many of her colleagues took to her page to hail and celebrate her recent accomplishment, many movie industry fans were forced to inquire about the source of the actress's wealth beyond acting and filmmaking.

See what Favour wrote as she announced acquiring the two new mansions:

"Congratulations to ME as I gift myself double MANSION on my precious dayTo God alone be all the glory!"

See Favour Oma's post flaunting her new houses:

See some of the comments that Favour Oma's announcement stirred online

@realanitajoseph:

"Yesss my geh yessssss e too Loud, I cover this home with the blood of JESUS. Sorry boo-boo couldn’t make it, na work oh."

@amarachiigidimbah:

"Finally ."

@realchiomaemenike:

"Congratulations hun. I tap in ur blessings."

@bensonokonkwo:

"Big Congratulations daughter of grace More to go."

@patienceyisacomedy:

"Congratulations my girl. Record breaking something. No entertainer has ever done it before."

@pastormrstolani:

"Wow big congratulations ma, you will continue to move from glory to glory in Jesus name ma Amen."

@abigailnebechi:

"Waoh Congrats babe this is double blessings gurl."

@seyibonimo_imisitheatre1:

"Congratulations darling, May God almighty continue to bless your new age."

@ngozi.ezike:

"Wow over loud congratulations."

@officialsammyleennamdi:

"Wow! Dis one pass ordinary eyes o, two at once, how many films this one don do to get this kind money."

Reactions as actress Oma Nnadi recreates Omotola’s steamy bedroom pic

Meanwhile, reported when Nollywood actress Oma Nnadi joined the growing number of couples who had recreated veteran star Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s iconic wedding anniversary photo.

Recall that we reported that the Alter Ego actress set the internet ablaze after sharing a steamy bedroom photo with her husband, Captain Ekeinde.

Well, the actress inadvertently started a challenge on social media with her post, and many people have since been recreating their version.

