“Dey Don Carry Me Go Shrine”: Chioma Okoye Calls Out Colleague Oma Nnadi for Refusing to Pay Back N13m Loan
- Actress Chioma Okoye is scared for her life following the debt she incurred on behalf of her colleague, Oma Nnadi
- Apparently, Okoye had been collecting loans on behalf of Nnadi who kept paying back until the last one and has remained unreachable
- According to the actress, Nnadi paid off the loan itself, leaving her with the accrued interest since November last year
Nollywood's Chioma Okoye took several loans on behalf of her colleague, Oma Nnadi and all was well until their last transaction.
The actress had no choice than to call Nnadi out on social media seeing as her life is on the line at a village shrine.
According to the actress who had a chat with a popular blogger, Nnadi had reached out to her twice to help out with loans which she did and got repaid.
She then returned the third time saying she needed N10m, which Okoye got for her despite the interest rate.
Nnadi paid the interest to an extent, until she opened up that she couldn't pay again. Her colleague then reached out to another friend who gave her money on terms and condition, to be able to pay the interest.
Despite not being able to payNnadi still borrowed money and when Okoye's friend in America staretd asking foe his money back, Nnadi became unrachable and rude.
According to Okoye, Nnadi and her husband off set her debt, but refused to pay the ones she got for her as her guarantor.
"Now I see the reason you no suppose borrow loan for a friend without written agreement. Abeg make Una help me o because the person wey I collect money from Don carry me go village shrine o. "
See posts below:
Reactions to Chioma Okoye's call out
tproyalty_botanicals:
"I can never loan money for myself. Talk less of anyone else I don’t have strength biko."
gorgeous_ify:
"I just dey enjoy my peace of mind as I no get any friend talk more of bestie. E dey sweet me die!"
blessingattah26:
"The chioma girl have her own share too in the loan, how can you keep collecting loan for someone like that."
business_dev_barbie:
"why is oma owing all these money, but she is flaunting how rich her husband is, why couldnt he pay the loan for her. Nah wah ohhh women"
eii_braakofi:
"No matter how sad someone’s story is, or how close you are in life with them, Never in your life stand in as guarantor for a loan. You’d learn your lesson the hard way."
Susan Pwajok called out over N90k debt
Rising Nollywood actress, Susan Pwajok, was in the news after being called out on social media by a gadget vendor, Oluwaremilakun (@Chowwder_), on Twitter.
The vendor accused her of owing him N90,000 and refusing to pay her balance after a transaction they had.
According to Oluwaremilakun, the actress had been owing him the money since June and even ghosted him since then.
