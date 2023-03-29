Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde recently marked her anniversary but inadvertently started a challenge for couples on social media

Colleague Oma Nnadi took to Instagram with a picture of her and her husband modelled after a similar one posted by Omotola

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with mixed reactions with some noting that Omah’s hubby had his shirt on

Nollywood actress Oma Nnadi has joined the growing number of couples who have recreated veteran star Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s iconic wedding anniversary photo.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Alter Ego actress set the internet ablaze after sharing a steamy bedroom photo with her husband, Captain Ekeinde.

Well, the actress inadvertently started a challenge on social media with her post and many people have since been recreating their version.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nnadi posted a similar bedroom picture with her husband and the man also had a glaring tattoo on his arm.

However, unlike Omotola’s shirtless man, Nnadi’s hubby had his cloth on in the photo.

Sharing the post she wrote:

"Took the @realomosexy challenge . I am his Time, permanently on his wrist for life. @iamenado see my own challenge ooo hehehehe."

See below:

Oma Nnadi’s followers react

duchess_meg said:

"Na today this single life pain me pass."

marytom_briefwoman said:

"Omosexy wasn't this wasted. This man will kill u."

favour.pretty.1654 said:

"AUTHORITY❤️:Father Lord I ask you again,am I a crocodile???if yes then I guess it’s time u send me back to the river for love."

esteae said:

"@realomosexy come and see what u caused."

stellashag said:

"Sis but your hubby is wearing a dress na do it again please."

