Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie, is a year older today, May 15, and she has taken to social media to celebrate

The mum of four shared photos of her husband and wrote a beautiful caption as she gushed over him

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to her comment section to celebrate her husband

Mercy Johnson does not miss any opportunity to express how much her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, means to her.

The politician clocked a new age on May 15, and the actress shared a post where she gushed over him.

Mercy Johnson's husband celebrates his birthday. Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The mum of four described her man as her partner in crime and reiterated her undying love for him.

Mercy accompanied the post with loved-up photos taken with her husband.

"My surest partner in crime❤️ Happy Birthday @princeodiokojie.. My Honorable Husband / Paddy of life. Thank you for been an incredible dad and husband. I love you to even the very ground you walk on.God bless you today and always....Casa de la Vegas or isabella de la croc loading....."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mercy Johnson's post

julietibrahim:

"Happy birthday Bros blessings upon your life and thank you for loving my sweet sister the way you do ❤️"

ufuomamcdermott:

"Happy birthday big bro @princeodiokojie May the heavens continue to bless you."

ceolumineeofficial:

"Happy Birthday HONORABLE sir."

ucheelendu:

"Happy Birthday my honourable Inlaw… may God continue to bless you for us."

victorokpalan:

"Happy birthday Sir. Thank you for taking care of our Super star."

billionaireyettie:

"It's my birthday today as well. Happy birthday sir. I celebrate you."

realcordell18:

"Happy birthday sir. May God prosper all that you do in life."

ganiyatolorungbebe:

"Happy brithday sir, age with grace."

pat_rick7952:

"Congratulations to you sir wish you more success and more of the good things the world has to offer to you."

