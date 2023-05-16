Ayo Oliya couldn't hold himself together as he wept over the death of his brother in a video on his page

The movie star who recently lost a colleague Murphy Afolabi eulogized his brother in the caption, rising him for the kind of brother he was

Fans and colleagues of the actor have trooped to his page with condolence messages to him

The month of May has dealt a huge blow to Yoruba actor Olaiya who lost his beloved elder brother hours after his colleague Murphy Afolabi died.

Announcing the tragic news on his page, Olaiya shared a video of himself weeping bitterly over the painful loss.

In the caption that accompanied the video, the movie star cried out over the fact that death had taken again from him.

Despite the loss, Olaiya is comforted that his brother Tope whom he described beautifully, died in the house of the lord.

The heartbroken actor wrote:

"Oh death! You've taken from me again! You have snatched my dearest brother, Temitope Adufe Olaiya from me. Brother Tope, you are truly a fighter and a warrior. Even in this loss, I'm happy you died in the house of God. What a glorious exit! May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. We love you but God loves you more. We lost Sir Murphy Afolabi yesterday and I lost my beloved brother today. Lets always learn from the death. We are all like dreamers in this world. One day, we will wake up from our dreams and that would be the end. Let's take things easy in this world. May we all live long to fulfil our destiny in life. Rest on Bodami Tope. Bodami daadaa"

Fans and colleagues sympathize with Ayo Olaiya

