Murphy Afolabi passed away after a fatal fall in his bathroom, and his death shocked netizens

It had been announced earlier that the actor would be buried at his Ikorodu residence on May 15

A video of the late Afolabi's body shrouded in white and being transported to his final resting place has surfaced online

A video of late actor Murphy Afolabi's body being taken to his Ikorodu residence to be buried broke hearts all over again.

The movie star painfully passed on after a fatal fall in his bathroom, and netizens cannot believe he is gone just like that.

Shrouded in white and in a glass case, people moved around to get the actor's body into the car that would carry him to the burial site.

Afolabi's death came as a rude shock to netizens as well as his colleagues.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Murphy Afolabi's body being transported

officialjokelawal:

"So Murphy don die true true."

mrs_apinez_02:

"Was hoping they will say you are awake, God."

oluwadamife01:

"This life sha! His chapter of life just end like that. It is well."

velous_pearl:

"Ahhh, just like that???? still looking like a movie!!! Brrr."

horla_abiola:

"Humm Allah lateef May his soul rest in perfect peace "

ameenahakintola:

"May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus (Aameen)"

kiyefabrics_collections:

"Hmmmm! May his soul continue to rest in peace."

belleza_ng:

"Abi he is sleeping ni ? He just looks like he is sleeping really."

iam.berrybee:

"Omooooo, at the end of the day, life nah 6ft , may his soul rest in peace "

hayxee:

"Allahu Alkbar May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

tijani.funmilayo.9:

"God I can’t just hold this tears"

debbieaj21:

"This guy is gone for real.... May Almighty God forgives your shortcomings and grant you eternal rest."

Toyin Abraham's husband dragged over post about Murphy Afolabi

Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, was called out by netizens for being a hypocrite over the death of his colleague, Murphy Afolabi.

The late actor passed away after a fatal fall in his bathroom, leaving Nigerians in deep shock and sorrow.

While few people sympathized with the actor over the death of his colleague, others called him out for setting up a camera and crying.

