Popular Nigerian chef Hilda Buci has broken the old longest cooking hours previously held by Indian Chef Lata Tondon who made meals for 87 hours, 45 minutes and 00 seconds.

The amazing fact is that at the time of writing this report, she had also been cooking for 87 hours and 50 minutes and 37 seconds and still cooking.

Hilda Buci finally broke the world longest cooking period record.

Source: TikTok

As the famous chef goes about her activities, Nigerians are still gathered around to support her. Her live video captured people screaming to show how very proud they are of her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It should be noted that for the past four days that she her cooking hackathon has unified many Nigerians for all works of life as they congregate at her cooking station. It should be noted that she is still cooking and there has been any official stated from Guinness World Records yet.

People who had stayed overnight at her cooking station kept clapping as some cautioned her to take it easy now that she has broken the record.

Watch her live video here.

More details later

Source: Legit.ng