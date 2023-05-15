Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has continued to attract all and sundry to her "Cook-a-thon" mission to break the Guinness World Records

A group of Christians stormed her cooking venue on Sunday, May 14, to hold a church service while she embarked on her mission

A video making the rounds online captured some praise and worship sessions as netizens couldn’t help but show their admiration

Nigerian super chef Hilda Baci has continued to get all the love and support she needs to become the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking time by an individual.

The celebrity chef has received a variety of visits as she counts down the last hours to make history.

A video captured the moment a church service was held at the premises where Hilda is hosting her cook-a-thon at Amore Garden, Lekki, Lagos.

The crowd at the venue joined in the praise and worship songs, as they brought the church to Hilda.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the church service that was held at Hilda’s cooking venue

thoughts_glam:

"She will remember these days for the rest of her life. The support is massive, made her look like the cooking is easy ."

officialdonnydave_eventplus:

"Nobody is taking about tribe or ethnicity everyone is talking about Hilda and showing her all the love and support."

ashlyrules:

"Only lagosians if na Abuja even friends and family go dey busy awon werey. Can we continue with this energy oooo we are one my people."

emi_ni_tiwa:

"The love and supporting is so beautiful ."

ngohzee:

"Seeing my follow woman do this is a great motivation that there is nothing impossible for women to do."

monardeluxestore:

"The onions Hilda is cutting is entering my eyes cos why am I crying?..These past few days, all I have seen is unity. We are all rooting for Hilda the Nigerian chef trying to break a record, not Hilda the Calabar lady. @hildabaci just know that this cook-a-thon was beyond breaking a record. You singlehandedly showed Nigerians can love selflessly. I wish you all the best❤️."

