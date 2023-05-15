Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has sparked reactions online with a comment he shared on his page about the trending celebrity chef, Hilda Baci

In a post shared on Twitter, Kunle Remi made a comment about his resurrection powers from his character in the Yoruba movie Anikulapo

He noted that he was on standby to use his powers to help the celebrity chef, if need be, to replenish her energy in her bid to set a new Guinness Cook-a-thon record

Ace movie star Kunle Remi has stirred reactions online with some comments he shared on his page about the trending Hilda Baci story.

In the viral post, Kunle Remi made a cheeky comment about his popular character Saro's power from the Yoruba movie, Anikulapo.

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi stirs emotions online by offering his mystical powers to help Hilda Baci achieve her Cook-a-thon goal. Photo credit: @kunleremi

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood star had suggested in his post that he was on hand to use his Saro powers to resurrect Hilda Baci if necessary to ensure she achieves the Cook-a-thon Guinness Book of Records.

At the last time of checking, Hilda had already matched the old record of 87 hours 45 mins and was on time to set her own.

See Kunle Remi's cheeky comment below:

See how netizens reacted to Kunle Remi's statement about Hilda Baci's challenge

@beejaybabes:

"Lmao gbera dide."

@ehcuno:

"Bros have seen a well coordinated yansh. We know you!"

@timiolajide:

"Like.....HILDA, GBERA DIDE!!!"

@marcovittorio6:

"Cookathon testing our Hilda to breaking limits of human endurance. She needs every bit of support to cross the finish line & set a new record. Saro apply pressure [if and when jar bottle is called for]!!! Best of success to a determined sister of ours."

@bertnas35:

"Look behind you, lol. Remember what happened the last time."

@SarahG3org3:

"With all the women there. How will Saro focus?"

@ProudlyHassan:

"Arolake your attention is needed here faa."

@lollypeezle:

"You wey like women. Awo lo niyen."

@Ruthie39039172:

", from which power? The one Arolake don collect abi another one?"

