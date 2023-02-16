Skit maker Soso also joined in this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration as she went the extra mile with her pictures

Soso, who is popular for selling pure water in her skit, shared cute pictures of her with what seems to be a Black Panther figure behind her

The skit maker’s pictures have stirred massive reactions from many of her fans and followers, as they gushed about her beauty

Popular skit maker Soso, popular as the pure water girl, has left many talking about her Valentine’s Day picture.

Soso, who won fans to her side with skits, also joined in this year’s Valentine's Day celebration as she struck different poses with a Black Panther figure.

Soso shared cute pics on Valentine's Day. Credit: @realsophy

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, Soso wrote:

“What is it giving? Happy Valentines Day Family❤️.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Soso’s pictures

Many of Soso’s fans reacted differently to her Valentine’s day pictures as some gushed about her beauty.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

oparaugochiaka76:

"Somehow l still like the Soso with her blue skirt and natural hair."

mackprobeatz:

"E be like na Soso fine pass for all the female content creators oo no wonder Omah lay Dey in pains."

drimzoffixial:

"Una don de seduce blank panther hmmm."

bigjosh01_:

"Who snap with my crush‍♂️."

dreal.teddy:

"Wakanda forever ‍♂️."

kiss_meofficial0:

"See so so wey suppose take my pain away don Dey chill with Wakanda."

djyunggreg:

"This pure water seller sef."

mykitchenng:

"Black panther is your Val??? Wow panther kids."

iviemwen:

"So man don dey hold u for waist sophy??"

yesredeem:

"You go dey Date Black Panther you no small o ."

Soso shares her journey to fame

Sophia Chisom, better known as Soso the 'pure water' girl became popular for her signature skirt and of course, pure water bowl.

The comic actress and content creator studied Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Port Harcourt.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, the content creator disclosed that she had always known she wanted to be in the entertainment industry even though she didn't know what to do in particular.

Source: Legit.ng