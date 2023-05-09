Yoruba movie veteran Adebayo Salami 'Oga Bello' clocked a new age on Tuesday, May 9, in style

Oga Bello expressed his gratitude to God for the blessings of life as he also shared a video from his birthday celebration

Many Nollywood stars, as well as fans and well-wishers, have since taken to social media to pen messages to the ace actor

Nollywood veteran Adebayo Salami, Oga Bello, the father of actor Femi Adebayo on Tuesday, May 9, took to social media to celebrate his birthday.

Oga Bello shared a lovely picture and followed with a caption on his gratitude to God.

Oga Bello expresses gratitude to God on his birthday. Credit: @adebayo.salami

In his words:

"It is my birthday….All praises and adorations to Almighty Allah for the blessings of life, health and family. Say a prayer for me; family, friends and fans."

Oga Bello also put up a video from his birthday celebration at his house with family and friends.

Fans pen birthday messages to Oga Bello

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

officialsalawaabeni:

"Happy birthday to you sir. Igba odun odun kan ni lagbara Olohun Aameen. ."

akin_olaiya:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR DADDY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

misturaasunramu:

"Happy Birthday Daddy, epefunwa sir."

kazimadeoti:

"Happy birthday Daddy. Aseyi samodun Insha Allah. Congratulations sir ."

officialtopraise:

"Wow, happy birthday sir.... @christianaboluwade God bless you mama."

lizingcollections:

"Happy birthday sir continue to enjoy the good fruits of your labor."

patien688:

"happy birthday sir..i wish you long life sounds health,happiness and love ijnAmen."

olanaseobedatdauda:

"Happy birthday in good health father of national ."

morufatadejojo2018:

"Happy birthday to you sir many happy returns, long life and prosperity ."

biolaoladoja:

"Happy birthday to you sir Long life and prosperity ."

Femi Adebayo prays for colleagues in Mecca

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Femi Adebayo took to his social media timeline to share pictures of him in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

In the caption of the picture of him on holy pilgrimage, Femi wrote:

"Supplications rendered! May we receive grant to them AMEN! Like & Comment AMEN if you can read this, and yours will not elude you."

Femi, who is a staunch Muslim, was also seen in a video shared by his colleague Ibrahim Chatta praying for his colleagues.

