Popular rapper Falz has hinted at his wedding plans with the latest post on his social media timeline

Sharing a viral picture, Falz further revealed he had been inspired by it for his pre-wedding shoot

Celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the rapper, have taken to his comment section to drop their takes

Nigerian rapper, actor and comedian Folarin Falana better known as Falz The Bahd Guy, has sparked speculations on his wedding with a latest post.

The Mr Yakubu crooner, in a post via his Instagram page, shared a new picture of himself and a viral pre-wedding photo.

Reacting to the pre-wedding picture, the rapper revealed it has inspired him on how he would go about his.

In his words:

"Been busy cooking & gathering inspo for my pre-wedding shoot."

Slide the post below to see the viral pre-wedding shoot Falz shared:

Celebrities, fans react to Falz's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as some of the rapper's fans couldn't help but laugh over his comment.

See their reactions below:

bigbrofullcurrent:

"MR Yakubu shouldn’t see this ."

qn_jacey:

"If u try those poses u would definitely trend till next year! We would make sure of it ."

_tidope_:

"Husband be like i got your back, wife be like i go your third leg, inspiration choke."

amarakanu:

"We’re patiently awaiting your recipe."

natural_matina:

"Boo, what pre wedding na! have you engaged me? this my boyfriend ehh maybe na Surprise."

closetfigure:

"We can’t even wait!"

chiomaperpetua1:

"We can’t wait."

ms_priye:

"Hmmmm don’t go and marry without informing me first sha I’ll scatter it o ."

sahtoe_:

"This better be a joke sha.. cos when did you propose to me ."

alisonehi:

"No ever break my heart like that o."

____n.a.c.h.i:

"Pre wedding shoot of both of us ."

Source: Legit.ng