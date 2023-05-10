Nigerian music video director, TG Omori, gave social media users something exciting to deliberate on

The screen hotshot, who is currently in California, shared a video of himself at the renowned Universal Studios Hollywood

While videos of Omori made the rounds online, netizens speculated about the reason for his visit

Popular Nigerian videographer, Thank God Omori, popularly called TG Omori, recently graced the famous Universal Studios in Hollywood.

A video made the rounds on the internet, capturing the moment the hotshot drove into the premises to him having a swirl time inside.

Pictures of TG Omori Credit: @boy_director

Source: Twitter

However, the lens lord has yet to disclose his intentions, but fans have begun to nose around with brilliant speculations.

Watch the video of TG Omori below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See reactions from internet users

a_j_snizz_:

"Make una get ready for big money videos cos the amount he will be charging after this visit other directors will call a meeting for him ."

your_guyyyyy:

"Make he go learn Abeg."

official_mrphildex:

"Wise man learning a new shoot statics is the mission."

dr_armstrong001:

"E wan dey gather fish Join e shoots."

brylee.salafia794:

"I nеvеr hаd it 0n thе strееt ."

mallory.shiley737:

"I wаnt t0 sее а brutа1 mаn✨."

Man rejects N1k gift from TG Omori

TG Omori is one of Nigeria's highest-paid music video producers, and reportedly charges about N100m per shoot.

A young man couldn't hide his disappointment in a video after the director offered him N1k.

The guy pointed out the amount Omori tried to give him, perhaps to remind him that it was chicken change.

The music director, visibly pissed at the exchange, proceeded to close his car door, seeing as the man didn't collect the N1k.

TG Omori slams Twitter after someone called for his arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that TG Omori was in the news as Portable called out the videographer for charging him $50k to shoot his music video.

In reaction to Portable's dragging online, the ace Nigerian music video director revealed that the $50k was a discounted price, noting that he charged Asake N165 million to shoot the video for Joha.

However, a netizen reacted to TG Omori's disclosure of his charges by calling for the arrest and sanctioning of the video director.

Source: Legit.ng