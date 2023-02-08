Nigerian music video director TG Omori has recently been in the news after his social media brawl with controversial singer Portable

However, after the dust of how much TG Omori charged for shooting music videos had settled, someone on Twitter called for his arrest

The tweep noted that just like Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been caught and sanctioned, TG Omori should also go through the exact retribution

TG Omori, however, reacted to the call by the tweep by slamming Twitter, noting that it is a 'stupid' place filled with silly people

Ace Nigerian music video director TG Omori has been in the news lately. Recall that Portable called out the videographer for charging him $50k to shoot his music video.

In reaction to Portable's dragging online, TG Omori revealed that even the $50k was a discounted price, noting that he charged Asake N165m to shoot the video for Joha.

Nigerian music video director TG Omori reacts to call for his probing and arrest.

Source: Instagram

However, a netizen has reacted to TG Omori's issues with a hilarious jibe noting by calling for the arrest and sanctioning of the video director.

The netizen compared TG Omori's financial situation to some European football clubs that have been caught breaching the UEFA financial fair play rule and were sanctioned.

"Twitter is a stupid place" - TG Omori reacts to calls for his arrest

TG Omori has slammed the micro-blogging platform Twitter and its users as all stupid as he reacts to calls that he should be arrested because of how much he charges.

A tweep with the handle, @Emmanowell, wrote online that just like Juventus, Chelsea and Man City all got caught and were sanctioned, TG Omori should also face the exact retribution.

See tweep's post that stirred TG Omori's reaction:

See how netizens reacted to TG Omori's reaction to tweep calling for his arrest

@pronky_lee:

"People dey mad, Na true sha d bros dey bill against our financial fair play rule for Naija music industry"

@dontizzgram:

"Financial Fair Play Music video no suppose cost reach that."

@olalazyboy:

"Aswear dey need to investigate TG."

@bles.sedrex:

"TG omori FFP is coming for you."

@davidcash001:

"Na why Ino get twitter acct, dem no get 1 sense in dat app."

@djfalone:

"Twitter is not for the faint hearted."

@official__hutzman:

"Person wey dey bear Emma no well don’t know watin he dey do?"

@microwave_430:

"Portable typing.... And setting up ring light."

Portable continues to drag TG Omori for billing him N37m for video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Portable seems to still be in shock about how much popular music video director, TG Omori charged him for a shoot.

The singer hasn't missed any opportunity to drag Omori and in a recent video sighted online, he called out the director again.

Standing in front of his Odogwu bar with some men, Portable noted that around his area, lands are sold for about N5m to N6m and he could buy out the entire space with the N37m TG Omori charged him.

