A video of popular music video director TG Omori slamming his car door shut after a man rejected N1k from him has gone viral

The young man who made the video could not believe the director offered him and other guys around just N1k

Netizens have expressed different opinions about the video, with most people dragging Omori for being stingy

Thank God Omori aka TG Omori is one of the highest paid music video producers in Nigeria, reportedly charging about N100m per shoot.

A young man couldn't hide his disappointment in a video after the director offered him N1k.

Man rejects N1k from TG Omori Photo credit: @boy_director

Source: Instagram

The guy pointed out the amount Omori tried to give him, perhaps to remind him that it was chicken change.

The music director, visibly pissed at the exchange, proceeded to close his car door, seeing as the man didn't collect the N1k.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

oblio_zy_henry_:

"Person wey Dey charge 100M for video Dey dash 1k for more than 1 person baba if naa me self I no go collect am No vex."

murainoabokii:

"Omoo portable dey try abeg❤️"

__bryan_xx:

" just Dey play….na anyhow he like he go spend him money na …… make all those mumu self go find work na if dem big pass 1k."

callme__aya:

"You carry camera dey video your helper "

benjaminlivinglarge1:

"na corolla werey evn dey inside after all the 100 million naira videos."

biabride20:

"If you can’t give them don’t give how can you give a grown guys 1k to share haha don’t forget you don also be in their shoes."

everything_queensley:

"Na your papa money ? TG no Kuku send "

pelzy_bankz:

"Who go help you no go stress you oh. 1k bawo for how many people. No be stress be that "

xx_mayana808:

"Person way dey collect millions just to shoot stingy animal "

TG Omori reveals Asake’s Joha music video cost N75m

One of the most sought-after Nigerian music videographers, TG Omori, made a shocking revelation that blew up the entire social media space.

The young whiz was forced to disclose the amount he was allegedly paid to produce Asake’s Joha music video.

The ace video director was then tasked with informing the entire world how much he was paid for Asake's Joha's video.

According to TG Omori, Joha's video cost about $165k which is 75 million naira.

Source: Legit.ng