A video of a woman dancing at a wedding party after hearing her favourite song has ignited lots of lovely reactions

Some of the excited wedding guests began spraying money on the woman after observing her energetic aura

Social media users who watched the video via the TikTok app lauded the woman’s ability to dance so well

A beautiful Nigerian woman recently shut down a wedding party with her electrifying dance moves.

In a video shared on TikTok by @km_with_dflowerprince1, the woman began showing off her dance moves immediately she heard her favourite music playing in the background.

Nigerian woman dances energetically at wedding Photo credit: @kmdflowerprince1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman displays electrifying dance at wedding party

The woman’s dance moves were loved by the wedding guests and many hailed her at the occasion while others sprayed money on her.

Stunned guests at the venue could not take their eyes off her as she moved her body perfectly in line with the rhythm of the song.

Km_with_dflowerprince1 captioned the video:

“POV: when you hear your favourite song.”

Reactions as woman dances energetically at wedding

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions from netizens who showered accolades on the woman.

@tesshealthandwellness said:

"Music no need permission to enter your spirit" in MOHBAD'S voice.”

HIGHBEEKAY said:

“IF YOU HAVE A DANCING MOTHER YOU WILL LOVE THIS! BUT IF NAH SADDIST BORN YOU NAH HIM U GO HIDE.THATS MJ...MAMA VALID.”

@baby said:

“When she was in the world thankfully to christ.”

Bright star reacted:

“And am here boring myself about not being married, wen am supposed to be happy and catch fun out there.”

Ekwutosian Baby said:

“This mama really got the dancing steps the dancing move Michael Jackson the legend.”

@muyi..... Ade said:

“She remembers her time.”

@itunvoluwa said:

“She dey dance nd still dey grab money.”

@astrogoddessO said:

“Dis woman na MJ number one fan o. Dancing step.”

Watch the video below:

