Tiwa Savage caused a stir among fans when she traveled with 14 pieces of luggage and declared on social media that she "needs a private jet"

The video quickly went viral, with many fans expressing disbelief and some hailing the singer

This comes after her breathtaking performance at the coronation of King Charles III

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is very particular about her looks, so much that she has no qualms traveling with over 10 luggage for a performance.

Recall that the Water & Garri music star performed at the coronation of King Charles III on the evening of Saturday, May 6.

Photos of the singer and her luggage. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

With the performance done and delivered, the singer jetted off to yet another destination and shared a glimpse of her travel situation with fans.

In the video, the singer shows a lineup of luggage which were a total of 14.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She captioned the video:

"I've told you people I need a PJ. Anyway thank you England. And we are off again."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of Tiwa Savage's 14 luggage

adaline_.max:

"Well, I assume they’re filled with costumes that are mostly two-piece."

opemipoju1:

"Just fly private, no point in a commercial flight it gonna be giving cargo."

derealz_beauty:

"Na her friends full those bags."

lucellas:

"Does she need all these ,when she is rich enough to shop these things over there. O well, unless if they are recording cameras in there."

fav__baby123:

"She really needs her own pj."

hutteywillycollectionwholesale:

"AGBA ballers."

iam_markfour:

"Wetin Dey inside the bags."

__ineme's profile picture

"Tiwa dey ball no worry yourself."

King Charles III's coronation: Tiwa Savage glows in green dress by Nigerian designer at concert

Tiwa Savage performed one of her hit songs, Keys To The Kingdom, on the evening of Saturday, May 6, and she was a vision to behold!

The singer, whose performance was in honour of King Charles III's coronation, dazzled in a regal green ensemble for the concert.

Savage, known as African Bad Gyal, ditched her daring and revealing looks for a more stately ensemble, a glittery green off-shoulder ballgown.

Source: Legit.ng