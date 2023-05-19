Popular Nigerian influencer Caramel and her friends recently talked about why many people do not like DJ Cuppy on a podcast

A lady identified as Lydia revealed that it was because of the singer's tacky synthetic hair despite being a billionaire's daughter

Surprisingly, Nigerians known for dragging Cuppy took to the comment section to attack the influencers, especially Lydia

Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy has been dragged several times on social media over her sense of style and dressing.

A viral video of influencer Caramel and her friends discussing the billionaire daughter on their podcast has stirred reactions.

One of the girls suggested that the singer gets so much hate because her father is wealthy.

Caramel noted that almost every time Cuppy posts a photo or video, she gets attacked by netizens asking her to get a better stylist.

Another lady, Lydia, stated emphatically that it was because of the signature pink hair Cuppy rocks.

According to Lydia, the singer is hated because of her synthetic and tacky hair, even though she has enough money as a billionaire daughter to look better.

Netizens react to Caramel's video

jessyademola_:

"It’s her way of fashion and it’s okay! Her bank account balance can buy a hair factory."

priceless_onyi:

"We love Cuppy like that, let her be. Your opinion doesn’t count."

vickytoria_me:

"Ha, who's that one with the loud mouth over there, with her mouth like chopping board. It's jealousy ooo see her face all green with envy. Dj cuppy will always be beautiful with her cute sense of fashion❤️"

rayrita_real:

"She Sha no send una papa"

bum_bad_:

"Who tell u say we hate cuppy? Leave her with her synthetic, it’s her style. She can afford to buy 1000 human hair for you and your staky family."

ana_voke1:

"Jobless brokees analyzing a billionaire daughter's lifestyleodiegwu."

cbuzup:

"I was saying the other day that cuppy is the happiest girl I know. She no send una papa. She wears the most comfortable clothes. That is happiness."

ire_oluwa_tomiwa03:

"That girl on white and black stripes, I can see envy all over her, beyond the show."

