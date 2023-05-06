On Saturday, May 6, Britain's King Charles III was crowned, eight months after he ascended to the throne, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September

King Charles swore to govern the people with justice and mercy, and to uphold the Anglican Church of England and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland

With the UK welcoming a new era with the coronation of King Charles, the monarch reiterated his desire to protect all faiths

London, United Kingdom - King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, swore to govern the people of the United Kingdom (UK) with justice and mercy, and to uphold the Anglican Church of England and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.

Legit.ng reports that for the first time at a Coronation, the British monarch also prays for grace of every faith and belief.

Britain’s King Charles III has been crowned in a once-in-a-generation royal event that is being witnessed by hundreds of high-profile guests in London. Photo credit: @RoyalFamily

Source: Twitter

King Charles III said as he took the oath at Westminster Abbey:

"I swear to govern the people with justice and mercy, and to uphold the Anglican Church of England and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland."

The most sacred part of the Coronation Service, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury anointed King Charles' hands, chest and head with holy oil in the Coronation Chair.

Regarded as a moment between the Sovereign and God, the Anointing Screen protects the sanctity of this act.

The King, 74, is dressed in symbolic ‘vestments’, and presented with items of Regalia, each a visible reminder of his role and his responsibility to God.

These include:

The Supertunica: a coat of gold silk reflecting the splendour of Christ.

The Armills: gold bracelets representing sincerity and wisdom.

The Sovereign’s Orb symbolising the Christian world.

The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove to represent The King's spiritual role.

The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross to represent His Majesty’s worldly power.

Subsequently, Welby placed St Edward’s Crown on King Charles' anointed head. Then, the clergy, congregation and choir all cried ‘God Save The King’.

Coronation: How Charles III became king

With passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, her first son, Charles, ascended the throne to officially become King Charles III.

The new king had been the Prince of Wales — the title reserved for future British kings-in-waiting — for longer than anyone else in the history of the UK's monarchy.

Elizabeth died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, in September 2022 and was succeeded by her eldest son, Charles III.

