Famous controversial Nigerian singer Portable has delivered another epic stage performance that has got people talking online

Portable showed once again at veteran Fuji Musician Sule Alao Malaika's 50th birthday party why he is truly a 'Baboo' that lives in the zoo

During his performance, the Shepeteri singer was seen climbing on the trussing holds where the hall lights were mounted and dancing on it

Controversial singer Afro-street singer Portable has sparked reactions online after clips of his performance from Alao Malaika's 50th birthday party went viral.

Portable never fails to turn up whenever he is invited to perform at a show; he always delivers. And once again, he did so at Malaika's show.

Portable scatters Alao Malaika's birthday party as he climbs on the stage pillar and dances it on. Photo credit: @temilolasobola

The highlight of Malaika's birthday party that got people talking was when Portable climbed on the trussings at the hall where the event was held. He started dancing vehemently, shaking the pillars that the lights were mounted on.

Netizens, after seeing the clips, have taken to their pages to react to the viral clip, with some calling that the Zazoo crooner be taken off the street for rehabilitation.

Watch the viral clip of Portable's performance at Alao Malaika's 50th birthday party:

See some of the comments that Portable's performance stirred online

@oyin_lagos:

"I don't know how this makes sense to guests."

@bennysouzamedia:

"His brand management team or manager needs to do a kinda rehabilitation for his guy! He would end up ruining all he had worked for if he continues this dance of shame!"

@i_am_peetaz:

"God Nigeria una don price."

@professor_bosified:

"This boy needs rehabilitation n u all think this is entertainment.its not like he's even funny sef.orisirisi."

@therealtorlady_:

"I consider this absolute madness."

@jose__bayol:

"Madness comes in different forms."

@oluwatob_ii:

"My concern is hope he doesn’t fall one day."

@seyiblow_grocery_store:

"No this is not Normal and can not be Normal What!!!!!"

@bibiiremusings:

"I pray he doesn’t get electrocutd, cos those are electrics aren’t they?"

@officialyomade:

"Kini gbogbo katikati Yi bai dis guy is a mad man in disguise."

@mrs_mashified:

"It is the planner and the hall manager I blame . Nobody else. If that trussing and lights should fall. Huhmmmm."

@slaywith_saphire:

"This one go just die for nothing and him fans go move on. There are some risks you done take all on the name of entertainment."

@fisolavivian:

"Wetin this guy dey smoke sef!."

@laughterrrrx:

"If u wan punish me, say make I no forgive you again for this life, just bring this guy make him perform for my party."

