Fuji musician Sule Alao Malaika clocked 50 on Wednesday, February 15, and was lovingly celebrated by many

Interestingly, new videos making the rounds online captured the moment Malaika gifted his parents brand-new cars

Fans and supporters showered accolades on the musician for making it a point to appreciate his parents

Top fuji musician, Sule Alao Malaika, received overwhelming love and support from many on Wednesday, February 15, as he celebrated his golden jubilee.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Ose Olorun hitmaker took to his Instagram page with a video unveiling his brand-new mansion as a gift to himself.

Well, it appears Malaika didn’t make the celebration about him as he equally took the time to appreciate his parents for their selfless contributions to his life.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Malaika presented new cars to his mother and father.

The celebrant was joined by Islamic clerics and other well-wishers who all joined in witnessing the inspiring moment.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

engr_kennyjay said:

"Very Happy for this. I'll share my own testimony too in Jesus name. Amen."

kolarby10 said:

"Qibla Fuji Allah will continue to bless you."

timilehinadenodi said:

"Malaika nah sure man. Happy birthday bro."

olowodolakenny said:

"Happy 50th birthday, More blessing for new age, More and wisdom for new age More money for new age congratulations ."

kafayat6887 said:

"Congratulations to you ma, am also happy to celebrate you Sir i will share my own testimony too ni the mighty name of Allah Amin Amin Amin Congratulations to you ma and Sir."

mjomogaji said:

"Hmnnnn! Very good man. God will continue to bless him. No matter what, take care of your parents. Awon loloko to wa e wa laiye. I know a guy on this social media who can celebrate celebrities all the time but I've never seen him celebrating his mum. I didnt hv the opportunity myself but I tried my best for my mum."

Source: Legit.ng