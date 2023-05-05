Sonia Ekweremadu, the daughter of Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu, has opened up on her parent's sentencing

Earlier on Friday, May 5, a UK Magistrate sentenced Senator Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu to 10 years and four years imprisonment, respectively

The 25-year-old Sonia, suffering from Nephrotic Syndrome, said the court's decision hurt her

Following the conviction and sentencing of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, and a doctor, Sonia, their 25-year-old daughter has opened up on the ordeals of her parent.

On Friday, May 5, a UK Magistrate sentenced Senator Ekweremadu to 10 years jail term while his wife Beatrice bagged four years after the court found them guilty of organ trafficking, haven contravened the Modern Slavery Act for illegally smuggling a 22-year-old from Nigeria to use his kidney to replace Sonia's.

The 25-year-old Sonia Ekweremadu is suffering from an illness called Nephrotic syndrome which requires her to change her kidney. Photo: BBC Pidgin, Ike Ekweremadu and Adrian Dennis/AFP

During an interview with BBC Pidgin shortly after her father's sentence, Sonia revealed how devastated and broken she was after her parents were handed the sentence.

She stated that the judgment was unfair as she quickly noted that her reasons were from a biased point of view as their daughter and that she would always defend her parents no matter what.

When asked by the anchor about her take on the verdict, Sonia said:

"It's sad. It's been really hard to wrap my head around it. I understand the conviction. Personally, I disagree with it; however, that's from a very biased perspective as their daughter, and I would obviously back my parents.

"However, the law has taken its course, and we just have to now move forward as a family."

