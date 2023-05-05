Ike Ekweremadu, the former deputy senate president, has been sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison by the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, UK, for his involvement in organ trafficking.

His wife, Beatrice, was also sentenced to four years and six months in jail.

The verdict was handed down on Friday, May 5, following the guilty verdict pronounced by the jury on March 23.

The senator, his wife, and a doctor named Obinna Obeta were found guilty of conspiring to exploit a 21-year-old for his kidney after bringing him to London.

This landmark verdict marks the first time that the Modern Slavery Act 2015 of the UK has been used in such a case.

Ike Ekweremadu goes to jail: How are Nigerians reacting?

Reno Omokri, @renoomokri, tweeted:

"I do not support what Ike Ekweremadu and his wife did. But I empathise with them. May God never permit me to be in the same position.

I do not know what I would do in such circumstances. May the Almighty provide relief to the Ekweremadus. In Yeshua's Name."

Senator Shehu Sani, @ShehuSani, said:

"Senator Ekweremadu, Beatrice and Obinna; the UK Court is done and The Lord shall see you through."

Adamu Garuba said:

"I really don’t like this. I see it as a dent upon the image of our country and its sovereignty. A whole former deputy senate president to serve a jail term in a foreign land?! What kind of country are we?

"I saw some pleas from different people for his release, most notably from former President Obasanjo and the Speaker of House of Representatives, but this isn’t enough."

Olu Arotiba, @OluArotiba, reacted on Twitter:

"I feel bad for Ike Ekweremadu"

El Elon, @elonchorch, said:

"If the case of Ike Ekweremadu happened in Nigeria, as an influential Nigerian politician he is, do you think the Nigerian judiciary would have given the victim justice?"

Source: Legit.ng