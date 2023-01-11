Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye was recently a guest on Youtuber, Hawa Magaji’s show and she had a lot to share

The Anikulapo movie star touched on her childhood and how she coped with being raised by a single father

Ademoye equally opened up about her journey into the movie industry and how things were far from rosy at the beginning

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has been on the radar of movie lovers since her stellar performance in Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo.

Just recently, the actress joined Youtube content creator, Hawa Magaji, for an insightful interview that saw her sharing parts of her life that have been unknown to many.

A portion of the interview captured Ademoye talking about the challenges of being raised by a single dad who was clueless about certain things as it concerns the girl child.

Ademoye admitted that there were times her dad had to hand her and her siblings over to relatives whenever he had to take work trips.

According to her, it wasn’t the best experience. She, however, acknowledged her aunties for their positive impact on her life.

Bimbo Ademoye opens up about her mum

Speaking about her mum, Ademoye disclosed that she doesn’t exactly have a ‘friendship’ with her and it’s a part of her life she prefers to keep away from the public. She also mentioned how her mum left her dad when she was just 2.

On her journey into the movie industry, the Covenant University graduate gave credit to her dad and disclosed how he has been a staunch supporter from the beginning.

Ademoye recounted how he was with her for her first movie audition and how he once financed the budget after she got a slot in her first feature film.

According to Ademoye, she was going to be paid a total of N12,500 six months after shooting the project.

Watch the full interview below:

