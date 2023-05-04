Nigerian movie star Funke Akindele seamlessly displayed her comic side on social media with a response she gave a fan

A dedicated fan of the Nollywood actress complained about her absence on Twitter during the electoral period

Funke, however, gave her reason for staying away from the microblogging app, which stirred hilarious reactions online

Much-loved Nollywood actress Funke Akindele sent netizens into a comic relief session as she responded to a fan who demanded to know why she left Twitter for a while.

The one-time Lagos State political candidate was away from the microblogging platform during the 2023 electoral period, which fans were quick to notice.

A Twitter user recently queried the actress about her absence from the app after her recent comeback, to which her response sparked hilarious reactions online.

"Madam Funke, I site you… Longest time.. you run away from us abi wot happen?"

She responded, saying:

"Dem too dey insult people on this app, so I stay off."

See their conversation below

Netizens react

tochi_lifestyle:

"Funke na pure content effortlessly."

sunmisolaa_01:

" Twitter is a wild place."

nutyourfavourite:

"No matter how my mouth bad reach, I no Dey carry am reach twitter, never…"

erhauyiagbons:

"Run o. Twitter nor b Child play o. Dem b vawolence people ."

frankofitgainz_2:

"If you can’t take the heat, then you have no Business in the kitchen, please wh made this quote?"

ris_hairline:

"Me way no get twitter account, I know wetin I dey do."

son1a_saks:

"Still a strong woman in my books!!! @funkejenifaakindele a goal getter!!"

wummizfashionbackuppage:

"That app is too toxic . Be forming woke here and there ."

Funke Akindele's twins celebrate her on Mother's Day

The governorship election came and went, and Funke Akindele returned to her old self.

On Mother's Day, the actress' twin boys comforted her with beautiful cards affirming she's the planet's best mum after losing the Lagos governorship election.

In the video on her Instagram story channel, the actress showed off her sons, Zack and Zion, who covered their faces with the cards they made for her.

