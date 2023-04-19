It is a galore of laughter as Lateef Adedimeji storms Bimbo Ademoye's Iya Barakat's 'Teropi Secxxtion, and both comics brought their full talent to the fore

In the clip, Lateef Adedimeji play the role of a thrift collector who used the N15m put in his care for Owanbe Aso Ebi's clothes and has come for Iya Barakat's help at her therapy lounge

It was a hilarious exchange between both super-talented Nollywood stars, and the clip has gone viral online stirring loads of reactions

When you put Bimbo Ademoye and ace actor Lateef Adedimeji together on the same set, expect nothing but a full-blown comic disaster.

Lateef, in the viral skit, was seen in his full element with his subtle comedic Igbo-Yoruba character, while Bimbo Ademoye played her usual self as Iya Barakat.

Nollywood stars Bimbo Ademoye and Lateef Adedimeji send fans into overdrive as the both star in Iya Barakat's Teropi Secxxion. Photo credit: @bimboademoye/@lateedadedimeji

Source: Instagram

The Ayinla actor in the skit was on Iya Barakat's 'Teropi Secxxtion' seeking her help with thrift money that he collected and couldn't repay.

This latest skit is coming just days after Bimbo Ademoye was nominated as one of the best Female actresses in West Africa by the AMVCA.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

See the comments that the hilarious skit between Bimbo Ademoye and Lateef Adedimeji stirred online

@askdamz:

"I need teropi secxxion!!!! It's the way forward in life . I need an appointment @bimboademoye before then, my chest hurts."

@mrmacaroni1:

"Wayray Pade asinwin ."

@ehis_perfect:

"It was a disaster laughed really hard."

@she_riter:

"Iya Barakat, how can we apply for this therapy session. I am asking cause one girl here, said my screaming on seeing her dog is frightening the dog! I should say, let me respond to her, but they will arrest me… I just really want to ask her, can I bite the dog? What exactly is your dog afraid of?"

@mo_bimpe:

"Smh ‍♀️ You both are something else."

@lawlarmeee:

"What's that black strap I'm seeing on iya alajo."

@taniaomotayo:

"The best episode ever!!!!!!! I can’t wait to see the next episode! Iya I deal with people must be outside o ."

@thennamdikanaga:

"Can’t a normal person come for therapy? Like . What am I even saying, Iya Barakath herself is not even normal."

@bola_nle_:

"They suppose arrest iya peju, abolodefelojuu."

@mrsindiawest:

"When you think Iya Barakat has reached her limit, Lateef shows up Best teropi secxion ever …. @bimboademoye take your flowers."

Funke Akindele Hails Bimbo Ademoye for Her role inside ‘Gangs of Lagos’

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress and prolific movie producer Funke Akindele recently got people talking online with a comment she shared online about the fast-rising Nigerian film star Bimbo Ademoye.

Akindele couldn't help but voice her admiration of Bimbo Ademoye's pitch-perfect delivery of her role in the trending new movie 'Gangs of Lagos'.

Bimbo Ademoye played the character, Teni in the Prime Video original. Funke Akindele and many other Nollywood stars were all at the movie's premiere, and they all brought their gangster Owambe vibe to full glare.

Source: Legit.ng