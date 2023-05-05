Nigerian celebrities and highly respected persons in the country have continued to cry out over the poor road system in Lagos state

The latest outcry came from Nollywood star Uchenna Nnanna, who experienced long hours of gridlock on Lagos Island

The talented movie star disclosed that she was on her way home and was unfortunate to remain stuck on the road until about 1 am and more

Celebrities and top personalities in Lagos State have continued to complain over the unconducive lifestyle imposed on its residents.

Actress Uchenna Nnanna happened to be one of the celebrities to experience the poor road network in the state and took to social media to share her ordeal.

Pictures of Nollywood's Uchenna Nnanna Credit: @uchennannanna

Source: Instagram

According to the movie star, she faced prolonged gridlock around 1 am on her way home on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Uchenna shared a video of the jammed cars in front of her while she wailed over the unbearable situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her post below

Social media users react

nimmy_____xx:

"Pls relocate to Ibadan you won’t complain too much like this."

aimee_homefurnishingsabuja:

"You guys keep complaining about Lagos traffic and you are not relocating away from there . So abeg make we hear word please ."

ayam_palesh:

"When you know you’re not ready for Lagos traffic you shouldn’t have own a car or better still go get a driver. Lagos and traffic 5&6, Ibadan express road worse the past 4weeks now."

oliviadadiva1:

"Omooo this city dey constantly reduce person."

ayzne_:

"Honestly, if you survive in Lagos state… you will survive anywhere in this world."

officialdorine22:

"And more people still want to relocate to lagos."

__c_a_s_s_a_n_d_r_a____:

"The funny thing is , when you get to the front now, you’ll not see anything tangible causing the traffic."

Bobrisky rides okada

Legit.ng previously reported that Popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky, known to give Nigerians the impression of his sophistication on social media was spotted on a motorcycle. He was seen riding on a commercial bike popularly referred to as okada in Lagos.

An excited fan recognised the controversial celeb and proceeded to record him. Bobrisky, however, did not look too proud to be riding on the bike as he was seen covering his face and body.

After the viral video hit the internet, Bobrisky explained why he boarded an okada in the first place. According to him, he had a flight to catch at the airport and the Lagos traffic might have delayed him if he had not taken a bike.

Source: Legit.ng