A funny clip showing the moment skit maker Oga Sabinus linked up with singer Flavour is trending online

In the clip, Sabinus spoke about the struggles that come with being a man, while Flavour concurred by jokingly citing the skit maker's shoes as proof

The video has stirred hilarious reactions from netizens, as many couldn't help but laugh about it

A trending video of much-loved skit maker and content creator Mr Funny ‘Oga Sabinus’ and popular singer, Flavour has stirred hilarious reactions on social media.

In the clip, Sabinus, who was excited to meet Flavour, gushed about the singer.

Sabinus links up with Flavour. Credit: @mrfunny1 @2niteflavour

Another clip showed the skit maker dressed in his signature blue and black outfit, sharing his struggles as a man.

Flavour, who was seated beside the comedian, concurred and jokingly cited Oga Sabinus' ‘torn shoes’ as proof of the struggles.

Sabinus went on to show his shoes to the camera as he urged people to always appreciate the little he manages to give out.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Sabinus's video with Flavour

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious reactions; see them below:

CJben B 7:

"This shoe can testify got me rolling on the ground floor."

1millionMan:

"I just dey hussle as u guys did,,, much love from 1million man."

Richie Bella nnamdi:

"Cutie you daddy sabi m more grace."

michaelsjindu:

"Your color and flavour colour be like bez versus volvo."

worldbank88:

"The two great odogwu, i salute for you guys."

SHAWARMACRUZ:

"The fact there is clear more love to you both."

Kcmovement105:

"I swear even sabinus shoe can testified hustle oo because even a journey of thousand miles start with good shoes."

user9973819636447:

"This Sabinwa na baddest Man on the street of onitsha many people don sabi you well well on the street ."

Source: Legit.ng