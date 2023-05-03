Portable and his wife Omobewaji made it to the frontlines of blogs as a new video of the duo surfaced online

In the video, the singer and his wife can be seen openly expressing their love in a space that exuded only good vibes

The viral clips further captured The two hugged each other and even locked lips to show off their affection

Nigerian street pop act Portable stirred up reactions from fans with a new video of himself and his lovely wife Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi.

The Zazuu crooner shared a video of himself and his wife having a romantic time.

Portable and wife play love in new video Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

The talented musician danced to his new song while lip-syncing with his wife. He went on to give his wife a bear hug as they danced.

Not stopping there, Portable kissed his wife when they wrapped up their performance.

Sharing the intense clip on social media, the singer captioned it:

"Be happy with the little progress you are making !! Some are faking it."

See Portable’s video below:

Internet users react to Portable's video

nifemitheentertainer:

"Portable is actually romantic.❤️"

temimine_tm:

"After this kind play, what’s next no suppose pass belle."

x_khalifa_nura:

"One thing with this guy be say him get peace of mind pass some people way dislike am, E dey happy pass them sef."

wemmy_korede:

"Na today this single life pain me pass I don watch the vd more 10.❤️❤️"

heishigher_:

"Portable don make love tire me I was thinking of falling in love before but this video don discourage me."

igbeyinloju2:

"I no go say make you know love ❤️ but don't trust her atall na you kuku always tell us so my brother portable think about it abeg wise like hakimi footballer."

Portable rocks expensive wristwatch

Portable caused a stir with a video of him and an Oyinbo fan known as DJ Lisa Li as they vibed together like friends at his restaurant in Ogun state.

However, some netizens were quick to spot a Richard Mille watch on Portable's wrist as many asked questions.

Reacting to the video Portable shared on his Instagram page, someone said:

"Spot that Richard Mille watch Omo …$320,000 on his Wrist More wins my bro ❤️ much love ."

Source: Legit.ng