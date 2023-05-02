Singer Lil Kesh has been spotted in a recent video with a group of ladies which caused a buzz online

In the short clip, the ladies, who seemed happy to meet Lil Kesh, were seen struggling to touch and hug him

The video has stirred reactions from netizens as many shared their thought on the importance of money

Nigerian indigenous singer Lil Kesh is trending online over a video of him with a group of ladies.

In the video, Lil Kesh, who was formerly signed to Olamide's YBNL label, was spotted with some ladies who could not hide their excitement upon sighting the singer.

Lil Kesh shares a video of him and some ladies. Credit: @lilkeshofficial

While some were seen struggling to touch the singer, others had the opportunity to touch and hug him. One of the ladies also tried to kiss him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as ladies struggle to hug and touch Lil Kesh

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions which trailed the video, see them below:

gravitas_23:

"Werey don achieve high fashion cap."

black_aboki:

"Lowkey that weyrey don achieve high fashion just like that ??!."

oluwacoded__:

"Even if I be celeb I go still collect my high fashion cap ."

swadoolie0:

"Why that girl go comot him cap nAhhhh no courtesy ‍♂️."

lincoln_city_empire:

"Make money!’ Make them stand for line to hug you."

superior_ay:

"Ole don archive cap ."

trustboyq6:

"I sure that girl wey commot HF cap, don empty her boyfriend wardrobe."

skillmanmafia:

"Nah hug dem tell you make you do ,nah cap you removed romoke set awon I like your round neck."

queenserahenny:

"They’re all on braids."

josh_pee01:

"That lady don carry high fashion japa sha ."

lord_six01:

"This girls get boyfriends ooo ."

cashyung_:

"The only time woman accept polygamy and side chicks is when your rich lol … confused humans lol."

iam_markay:

"Haaa that cap go pain @lilkeshofficial but as per celeb you no go ft do anything."

Bella Shmurda and Mohbad hail Lil Kesh

Bella Shmurda and his pal Mohbad trended online after a video clip of both artist spending time with their senior colleague Lil Kesh in a studio went viral.

Bella, during the exchange, was heard hailing Lil Kesh as his predecessor who helped lay the foundation that artists like Mohbad and himself could now build on.

Though Mohbad was seen leading the discussion, he could be heard echoing everything his colleague said to Lil Kesh.

Source: Legit.ng