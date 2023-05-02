Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has opened up about her engagement to her Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor

In a new video, Cuppy revealed they got engaged in November, after two days of meeting her fiance

She further revealed it was after their engagement she started getting to know about him, a statement which stirred reactions

Nigerian billionaire daughter and disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, left many of her fans and followers talking over a recent revelation about her engagement to her lover Ryan Taylor.

In an interview with Brunch with Amel, Cuppy revealed that she got engaged after two days of meeting Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy speaks on her engagement. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

“I got engaged in November. Yes. After two days. Wow," she said.

The billionaire daughter further revealed it was after their engagement she began to know about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"He was like in Dubai, so I was like So where do you live? You get to know the person after. Yes. Because it was so quick," she added.

Sharing the video, Cuppy added a caption that read:

"There are no rules when it comes to love."

Watch a video from the interview below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as many expressed surprise at Cuppy's action. See their comment below:

classy_vina:

"He got you engaged after your dad gifted you 5M house on your birthday."

kenny_adewunmi:

"Met my Fiancé last December and next week is our introduction but I dated a guy for over 5 years and nothing happened. It is not how far but how well. So do what works for you dear, to each his own.."

porryfera:

"Cuppy 2 days ..... Nkechi and Seyi.... I will think about it for 1 year."

buuchy:

"After engagement You’re asking where do you stay. Meaning you don’t know anything about him and already engaged. Marriage is not a joke ooo. Is not everything cat that must be led out of the bag."

ben_nydicta:

"Cuppy I’m finding it hard to believe you got engaged after 2 days ,you get Mind o."

iamkingeva:

"Sha sign prenup before you marry."

Cuppy shares dance video with Naomi Campbell

DJ Cuppy got people talking online with a recent clip she shared on her page featuring herself and famous British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Cuppy had shared a post on her page revealing in the caption that she could convince Campbell to do a TikTok dance challenge video with her.

Ifeoluwa, as her billionaire father Femi Otedola calls her, revealed the clip she did with the British model was the latter's first ever.

Source: Legit.ng