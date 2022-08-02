Popular Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, recently took to social media to celebrate her mother, Nana Otedola

Nana clocked a new age on August 2, 2022, and the billionaire’s daughter shared adorable photos of her mum

Cuppy wished her mum a happy birthday and told fans to join her in celebration as they dropped their birthday wishes

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently took to social media to celebrate her mother, Nana.

On her official Instagram page, the celebrity disk jockey posted adorable photos of her beautiful mother.

The photos appeared to have been screenshots taken during a video call session. Not stopping there, the socialite took to her caption to praise her mother.

DJ Cuppy shares adorable photos of mother as she marks birthday. Photos: @cuppymusic

Cuppy told her fans to join in and celebrate ‘Mama Cups’ on her birthday. She wrote:

“Please help me wish #MamaCups a HAPPY BIRTHDAY ”

See the cute photos below:

Internet users celebrate DJ Cuppy’s mother on her birthday

Not long after the billionaire’s daughter asked her fans to celebrate her mother, they all trooped to the comment section with their well-wishes. Read some of their messages below:

Toyahmusic:

“Happy birthday mama ❤️.”

Hanny_zainab:

“Happy Birthday Momma cups”

Swtnikky:

“Birthday blessings mama❤️.”

Wisdomjad:

“Happy birthday ma.may your day's be long ma”

Hypeman_xpecial:

“Birthday blessings to mamacups❤️”

O.c.kingsley:

“Happy birthday mummy ifeoluwa ️.”

Itsireti_:

“Happy birthday mama.”

Katzylina:

“Happy Birthday cuppy gelato beautiful and vibrant cool Ma.⭐♥️”

Officialbridget07:

“Happy birthday to your mummy”

Nice one.

DJ Cuppy calls for more friends as she flies alone in private jet

DJ Cuppy got fans talking on social media after she shared a post on needing friends.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, the billionaire’s daughter shared a series of snaps of herself in a private jet.

Apparently, the big jet was close to empty as she was aboard with just her personal assistant and the flight crew.

Cuppy posted a photo of herself with her assistant and noted that she needs more friends. According to her, having a whole jet to herself and just her assistant is not good for the environment.

