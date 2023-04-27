Billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy's recently stormed the red carpet of the Hollywood movie Peter Pan & Wendy looking like a fairy godmother, and it has got people talking

Cuppy revealed that she had always been a huge lover of Disney movies and animations and couldn't help contain her emotions to see a black person play Tinkerbell in the new film

However, it was the DJ's outfit at the premiere that seemed to have stirred the attention of netizens the most, as some questioned her fashion sense and choice of hairdo

Popular disc jockey and daughter of Nigerian billionaire DJ Cuppy has stirred emotions online with a recent post she shared of herself at the movie premiere of the new movie by Disney, Peter Pan & Wendy.

In the viral post, Cuppy was sighted rocking a neon lemon outfit with her signature off-colour Pink hairdo.

Cuppy, in her post, revealed that she had always been a lover of Disney World's classics, and this is even more special to her because a black woman played the fairy in the movie.

See DJ Cuppy's outfit to a movie premiere that's got people talking:

See how netizens reacted to Cuppy's post and unusual outfit

@_fehin.silva:

"Cuppy I love you and I’m one of your biggest fans and I know pink is your signature but a black wig would have looked amazing with this dress. Sigh."

@veekativhu:

"Did you say Gorgeoussssss? think twice"

@manioflife_:

"Disney Cuppy iya Dufun gbemi de be."

@itss.a.s.h.a:

"I always love her confidence, even when she's wearing rubbish."

@prankhottie:

"Cuppydat my baby, oni wo ku wo."

mr_official_alvi

"Fairy godmother olori pink ."

