A Nigerian man has been left heartbroken after his beloved wife did her 35th birthday celebration in a massive way

According to the man, she earns N85k and wondered where she got the millions she used for the elaborate occasion

Mixed reactions trailed the story as social media users tried to proffer solutions to the man's situation

A Nigerian man is going bananas and has cried out after his wife who earns N85k did an elaborate birthday celebration.

His narration sent to one Oloye, as reposted by @instablog9ja on Twitter, goes that his wife had told him about her coming birthday but he told her he lacked the financial wherewithal for a big celebration.

Two days later, he said his wife called him and notified him that she has picked a hall and was planning to do it in a big way.

For someone who earns N85k monthly salary, he wondered where she got the N8 million she spent from.

The story sparked a debate on Twitter.

Reactions on social media

@Ayamatanga1 said:

"Let's just tell this man, what God cannot do does not exist. Your wife na small girl with big God. You dry whine Jesus? Miracle no dey taya Jesus. Hallelujah somebody. Baba, go your wife birthday party and chop."

@Jay_weslee said:

"First thing I’d like to know if did she actually pull off the party worth 8m or he just exaggerated it."

@ButterBabe__ said:

"Let's start with the fact that you believe her salary is 85k. Do you see her pay slip?"

@sholayPopAndArt said:

"In every organisation, most staff used to do ajo so maybe she did owo mejo and they gave her all at once because if her birthday."

@mowacertified said:

"Na contribution she dey do sir, she dn collect her contribution take am do birthday."

@connectwithtola said:

"Welcome to another episode of things that never happened.

"So after lavishing N8M on birthday, she’ll go back to her 85k/month job?

"All things constant, it will take approximately 8 years to earn N8M working 85k/month."

